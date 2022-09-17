The Saturday Scrum Unpack The Eels' 'Nepotism' Controversy

Coach Brad Arthur slammed the media following Parramatta's 40-4 victory over the Canberra Raiders last night, amid claims of 'nepotism' within the club.

David Riccio unpacked Arthur's comments on The Saturday Scrum, praising the Eels Coach as the media commentary clouds their finals campaign.

"This is a club striving for something that hasn't happened in 36 years, so when that happens, someone always thinks they can do a better job than the current administration," Riccio said.

"If I’m a player in that Parramatta team, and I hear my head coach declaring war against everybody else outside the dressing room... I’m going out to play for my coach.

"I thought it was terrific to hear some passion and care from the head coach."

LISTEN BELOW:

Catch the best bits from Triple M NRL: