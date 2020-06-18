The Scenic Rim, Southern Downs and Granite Belt are Good to Go!

The news keeps getting better for South East Queenslanders: After months of isolation we can go back to enjoying our spectacular backyard and the Scenic Rim, Southern Downs & Granite Belt are all open for business again and they can’t wait to welcome you back!

The best part? Just jump in your car and you’re in amongst it all in under two hours.

Want to start with an adventure? The Scenic Rim is where you can see it all.

There’s plenty to keep the hipsters happy with great cafes, craft breweries and boutique wineries like Witches Falls and the Tambourine Mountain distillery is worth a sample or three.

Foodies go mad for the fresh produce - which this area is so famous for.

Then for the more outdoorsy types there are walking trails galore in the National Parks.



Feel like getting away for a cheeky weekender? Then why not head out to The Southern Downs and Granite Belt! These picturesque regions have so many natural wonders to explore. Full of amazing locations where you can lose yourself in a good way … and just escape from it all. Perhaps pay a visit to Girraween National Park and reconnect with nature.

There’s such an abundance of food and wine – no visit is complete without grazing across the Granite Belt, sampling all the wine and cheese. Why not take home a few cases from places like Ballandean Estate Wines?

It’s the perfect weekend getaway, only 2 hours’ drive from Brisbane and you’re in the beautiful countryside where you can truly experience a slice of the good life.

We know some of these areas have been doing it tough but they’re open for business!

A great place to go for the weekend - The Scenic Rim, Southern Downs & Granite Belt are good to go! Plan your trip at Queensland.com now