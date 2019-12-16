The Sea Gypsies 'Mexico' Single Launch With Gold Blum, Little Quirks, and Saint Spook

Joining The Sea Gypsies at The Entrance Leagues Club is Little Quirks, Gold Blum, and Saint Spook.

Following the successful tour that accompanied the release of their debut album, Movements, The Sea Gypsies took a well-deserved rest and began writing music again. What emerged was their own take on the Australian rock scene, with songs that were built upon earthy grooves so strong that their listeners would feel compelled to dance.

Their first single of the year, Mexico, details the antics that lead singer, Luke Marlin, experienced while travelling overseas. With hooky guitar riffs, irresistible choruses that’ll get in your head and a video clip that will leave you in stitches, the Gypsies have announced that they are back and they are here to have a good time.

You Can Listen To 'Mexico' Via Spotify Below

What: The Sea Gypsies 'Mexico' Single Launch

When: Friday, December 20th | Doors Open 7:00pm

Where: The Entrance Leagues Club

RUN TIMES

7:00pm - Doors Open

7:30pm - Saint Spook

8:30pm - gold blum

9:30pm - Little Quirks

10:30pm - The Sea Gypsies

Something You Might Have Missed!

Listen Live & Catch Up On Your Favourite Shows on the Triple M App!

App Store OR Google Play