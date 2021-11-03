The Secret To 106-Year-Old Woman's Long Life Is Beer

When a 106-year-old woman from the US went viral for crediting her longevity to her favourite beer, the company decided to surprise her with a truckload of it, ahead of her 107th birthday.

Margaret Dilullo, is a Yuengling Lager enthusiast who says from the day she started drinking it, she didn’t want to try anything else.

The Pennsylvania-based woman was given the surprise of her life when the Yuengling company delivered a truckload of beer to her whilst at her daughters house.

“It was a wonderful surprise. I think it’ll be the biggest surprise of my life. It was my day. I can’t believe that I could have anything to surpass it. It was wonderful," she said.

Yuengling, the oldest beer company in America, posted a photo of Dilullo enjoying a cold one to their Twitter page.

Debbie Yuengling, one of the four sixth-generation family members at Yuengling said the businesses wanted to surprise their most loyal customer.

“We wanted to make it special for her. We wanted to make sure she had at least one more beer than every year she’s been alive. So what we did was we had a truck show up in her driveway with all her family and neighbours,” Yuengling said.

So what else does Dilullo credit for her long life?

“First of all, I thank God. He sees to it that I’m still here. And after that, the folks at Yuengling see to it that the beer is here,” she said.

With a truckload of it now in tow, Dilullo is sure to keep the one glass of Yuengling a day tradition alive.

