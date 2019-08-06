The Secret To The Saint Lasting So Long Has Been Revealed

Townsville’s Peter Higgins has given Pricey an insight into the trick about the Castle Hill Saint having lasted so long.

It was 55 years ago when a group of James Cook University students under the moonlight, painted an icon that has become a long-lasting creation.

It was 2am on Saint Patrick’s Day when the group painted the Saint, they made their way down the hill and waited until sunrise to see their masterpiece in the daylight.

The event quickly made national headlines, and now it’s being revealed how the group managed to make the painting so permanent.

The secret…adding CEMENT to the paint!

