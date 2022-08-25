The 'Selfless' Move Hunt Must Make

Triple M's and former NRL star James Graham says the Dragons should look to their long-term future as star playmaker Ben Hunt begins contract talks with the club.

Hunt, who is under contract until the end of 2023, is free to negotiate with all NRL clubs from November 1 this year.

But after reports claimed that the 32-year-old and the Dragons are yet to see eye-to-eye on a contract and Hunt's value, Graham explained why this could be the moment where the club looks to its long-term future.

Graham's comments come with the Dragons out of finals contention, sitting in 10th spot with 10 wins and 12 losses.

"The powerbrokers there have some big calls to make on what the shape of the squad is going to look like over the next few years," Graham told Triple M.

"The Dragons would get hammered if Ben Hunt was to leave, but if the long-term vision is Jayden Sullivan, it's similar to the Adam Reynolds debate.

"The Broncos let Reynolds go on the assumption that young Lachlan Ilias is going to come in, or for the betterment of the squad - short-term pain, long-term gain.

"I'm sure the club would love to keep Ben Hunt and perhaps at the right price or perhaps at playing out of dummy-half with the likelihood of Andrew McCullough moving on next season.

"Personally what I would like to see is Ben hunt play No.9. It's got to be a selfless decision and bring Sullivan at No.7."

