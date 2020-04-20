Triple M & The Australian's Brent Read has detailed the series of events that made Todd Greenberg's job as NRL CEO untenable.

On Monday afternoon Greenberg stood down as the NRL boss effectively immediately.

"It has been my great honour and privilege to be the CEO of the NRL for the last 4 years. Despite the variety of challenges and pressures I have loved every single minute of the journey. Our growth over the last 4 years has been extraordinary & I am very proud of my contribution to the game," Greenberg said in a statement.

"I am indebted to the game for the variety of opportunities and experiences that have been provided to my family and I, and we leave with many great memories and life long friendships.

"My sincere thanks to all the stakeholders across the game, particularly the fans who are the lifeblood of rugby league. Their unwavering passion for the game is wonderful.

"I remain in awe of the players skill and bravery to play this game week in and week out & I thank all of them, both past and present for their friendship and support.

"My thanks also to the staff and Executive team at the NRL. It has been an absolute honour to lead this team of talented, resilient and hard working professionals."

Ready also revealed the possible candidates in the running to become the NRL's next CEO