The "Shadow Player" Set To Fill In For Nathan Cleary Ahead Of Origin III

Nathan Cleary is set to be named for the NSW Blues in an extended squad for Origin III.

The 21-year-old is facing a race against the clock to be declared fit for the decider on July 10 after injuring his ankle during Origin II.

Wade Graham or Jack Wighton were the frontrunners to replace Cleary, if he is ruled out, however according to Triple M's James Hooper there's talk Brad Fittler is looking to bring in another playmaker into camp.

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader chat around issues in rugby league including the future of Garth Brennan, Anthony Seibold's roster changes and the NSW Origin halves; hear the full chat below.