The Shepparton Business Awards Have Been Officially Postponed

COVID-19 has undoubtedly caused major disruption to to events across Australia. One of those events includes, Shepparton's premier business awards which have now been rescheduled to 2021.

This year, was meant to be the 25th year of the popular awards, celebrating multiple people and businesses from different business categories.

Just some of the categories include:

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

Best New Business

Visitor Experience of the Year

Best Marketing/Advertising Campaign

Entrepreneur of the Year

Young Professional of the year and many more.

New to the awards in 2021 will be the Innovator of the year award. Major local manufacturer, Pental manufacturer of brands such as White King, are happily sponsoring the next year's awards and are pegged to sponsor the awards in both 2021 & 2022.

The Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry are elated to bring yet another Business Exellence Awards to Shepparton and believe next years and the years to come will be the best they've seen so far.

If you want to stay up to date with the awards, follow the link through to the Shepparton Business Awards website.

