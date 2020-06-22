The Shepparton Foodshare Fundraiser Has Raised Over $103,000
It was a huge success
Shepparton Foodshare's annual fundraising campaign has been a big success, raising over $103,000.
The event was set to be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, but this wasn't an option.
The service provides around 600,000 meals to people who are unable to purchase their own food.
Shepparton Foodshare Chair, Rod Schubert said it's amazing what a community can achieve when we everyone comes together.
"When we all work together, we can help reduce food insecurity, as not knowing where your next meal may come from can happen to any one of us," Schubert said.
Research by Foodbank Australia shows a rise in food insecurity, 21% of the population nationally experiencing it in the past 12 months.
