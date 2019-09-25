The Shepparton Show Is Back Next Month And The Line Up Is Huge!

Step right up folks because the annual Shepparton Show is back for 2019.

The local family treasure has been making waves in town for 143 years, and since the beginning, has formed a strong local culture around agriculture.

Rolling into town for October 11 and 12, the usual suspects will grace the Shepparton Showgrounds, from adorable farm animals and livestock, tasty food trucks, traditional judging of cattle, the exhilarating Brophy Bros circus, horticulture competitions, sideshow alley and much more.

Plus, the ultimate crowd favourite 'Rings of Fire Spectacular Show' is back and they're not horsing around this year - literally.

The one-of-a-kind fire show is now involving well trained horses and professional riders with skilled horsemanship all set to send you and your neighhhh-bors (bad pun) into huge applause.

And before the regular show attendees ask about the flurry of fantastic ferrets, don't worry - they're making a comeback too.

Originally deriving from the UK, the hilarious and highly entertaining Fastest Ferret Cup is open to all ferret owners in the community to bring their fluffy friends down to compete for their chance to win.

The show is now calling for all local ferrets to register here, before they take a mad dash through an obstacle courses of tubes and race across the finish line. Cute!

And the show stoppers don't stop there. Across the two big days, they'll be more to do than you can shake a dagwood dog out with an array of arts and crafts for the kids and local food trucks for the adults - there really is something for every member of the family.

They say the early bird catches the worm, but at this show, it catches a discount. The early bird family pass is available, conveniently online this year, for two adults and three children aged between 5 and 15 for around $5 less...that'll give you more money to spend on show bags.

And you know what they say, if it wasn't on social media, were you even there? Make sure you take plenty of happy snaps across the two big days and#SheppShow so everyone can see!

The Shepperaton Agricultural Show will be held on October 11 and October 12 from 10am until 10pm each day at the Shepparton Showgrounds on 301 High St.

Follow the Facebook event here, check out the schedule here and before October 4 grab your early bird tickets from the website.

It's the biggest family event to hit town - so don't miss out!