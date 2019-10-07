The Simple Move that could SAVE YOUR LIFE after a Snake Bite!

It's the time of year for snakes. The slithery reptiles are waking up from their winter hibernation. They are hungry, tired and looking for a mate. It's a mix that can make them volatile and potentially dangerous.

There is few things you can do to help if you are unfortunately bitten.

First on the list, call the ambulance and wait for the the medical professionals to arrive. Try to stay calm during this time, concentrating on keeping you heart rate low.

First-aid will advise you to use an elasticised bandage or tied-up fabric to minimise circulation, therefore slowing the venom's progress through the body towards the heart. While this is important, applying pressure to the bitten area with an open palm is also a critical measure that will help deter the venomous spread from the tissue into the bloodstream.

The full details are here with Brian Bush on the Sean for Breakfast Show

While majority of bites are dry (no venom injection), it is best to consider every snake incident as being possibly fatal. Or perhaps try avoid the slippery critters in the first place!