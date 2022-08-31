The Single Mistake That Unravelled The Bali Bombers

As the Australian Federal Police, Indonesian Police and FBI descended on Kuta following the October 12, 2002 Bali bombings, an INP forensics expert would soon discover a crucial mistake made by the terrorists that would lead police to men behind the shocking attacks.

Counter Terrorism officer Andy Thorpe received his first call at around 4:30AM on October 13, 2002 only hours after the deadly blasts.

“I’d been advised that there’d been some bombs go off in Bali and that the major incident room in AFP was being established,” he said.

Only hours following the deadly blasts, a team was flown from out to Bali that afternoon where the Australian Federal Police and the Indonesian Police signed on to lead a joint investigation into the bombings to bring the men responsible to justice.

Andy’s job was to visit several hospitals across Bali to locate Australians and Kiwis injured in the bombings.

“I was tasked to go to all of the hospitals in Bali to see if there are any Australians or New Zealanders in those hospitals that required medevacking back to Australia,” - Counter Terrorism officer Andy Thorpe

Andy was also tasked with contacting the families of those who died in the blasts including a concerned Bendigo woman who had called The Bounty Hotel in Kuta looking for a missing family member.

“If they had been medivacked, someone in the family would have been contacted,” he said.

“I had been to the mortuary and there were a lot of bodies there, so she should be expecting probably some bad news. " - Counter Terrorism officer Andy Thorpe

“She was grateful that I was able to tell her that and not sugar coat it.”

Network 10 Journalist Ali Donaldson listens as Andy Thorpe recounts the gripping events that led to the arrest and conviction of the three men responsible for the deaths of over 200 people.

This is Shockwaves: The Bali Bombings, episode 2…

