The Sky-High Employment Promise From Qantas

Qantas will employ 8,500 people over the next 10 years while it will also establish its own new engineering training facility.

Qanats Group plans expanding its employment from 23,500 to 32,000 by 2033, offering new roles as pilots, engineers, cabin crew, and airport stuff across Qantas, Jetstar, Qantas Link and Qantas Freight.

After recording a $1.43 billion half-year profit last week, Qantas is able to begin replacing some of the 10,000 jobs lost during the pandemic.

With many opting not to return after losing their jobs during Covid, staff shortages have remained evident, airports and airlines unable to keep up with the rising number of people travelling.

“Aviation jobs typically require specific skills, and so underpinning the recruitment drive is a massive commitment in training that will create a long-term pipeline of talent for the Qantas Group and Australian aviation more broadly,” the Qantas statement said.

Qantas will establish its own engineering academy, able to train up to 300 engineers a year.

“If you’ve ever wanted to work in aviation or at the national carrier, now’s a great time to join,” departing Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said.

