The Smashing Pumpkins Announce The World Is A Vampire Festival

The Smashing Pumpkins will bring The World Is A Vampire Festival to ten cities across Australia this April and that's just the beginning!

The festival boasts some very special guests including alt-rock legends, Jane’s Addiction and killer Aussie rock from Amyl & The Sniffers, RedHook, Battlesnake plus local acts opening each show.

PLUS each show will feature professional wrestling matches between Billy Corgan’s NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) and the WAOA (Wrestling Alliance of Australia).

The World Is A Vampire Festival | April 2023

Saturday, April 15: Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW

Sunday, April 16: Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD

Tuesday, April 18: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, April 19: Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle NSW

Saturday, April 22: Hastings Foreshore, Mornington Peninsula VIC

Sunday, April 23: Kryal Castle, Ballarat VIC

Wednesday, April 26: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Thursday, April 27: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC

Saturday, April 29: Nepean Aerospace Park, Penrith NSW

Sunday, April 30: Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast QLD

TICKET INFORMATION

General Public On Sale – First Release | Click Here

Friday, February 3: 9.00am local time

