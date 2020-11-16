The Sons Of Slash, Rob Trujillo And Scott Weiland Have Debuted A Single

It rocks

The future of rock is here, with sons of Slash, Rob Trujillo and the late Scott Weiland's brand new band, Suspect208.

The new band made up of the rock greats offspring have just debuted the new song "Long Awaited" and from the sound of it the apple doesn't fall for from the tree.

Slash's son London Hudson is on drums, Tye Trujillo on bass with Noah Weiland on vocals and Hudson's mate Niko Tsangaris on guitar making up the line-up.

Listen to their track:

The future is safe with young musicians like this.

