The Southern Downs Jumpers and Jazz Festival is in Full Swing

Warwick’s festival of festivals, Jumpers and Jazz Festival for 2019 kicked off today.

The 10-day festival is set to bring more than $2million to the Southern Downs region.

Queensland’s quirkiest festival, which last year saw a record 58,000 in attendance has become much more than trees wrapped in textile design, with more than 100 events planned for the event including a giant bonfire on Saturday night.

Textile artists, who have come to the region from across the country, to join in the festivities, will wrap 120 trees in art.

There will also be workshops, exhibitions, street festivals.

For more info on this crazy, woolly, jazz festival head HERE.

