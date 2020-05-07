The Space Force Trailer Has Dropped And Let's Just Say, Steve Carell Never Disappoints

Get ready! Steve Carell is back on our television screens in Netflix's new comedy series, Space Force!

The creator behind The Office (US) and Parks & Recreation, Greg Daniels, created this new series with Carell and we couldn't be more excited.

Space Force is about Mark R. Naird, a pilot with dreams of running the Air Force. He's then given the position to lead the newly-formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force.

It also stars John Malkovich, Owen Daniels and Noah Emmerich. You'll also see appearances by Friends star, Lisa Kudrow and Glee's Jane Lynch.

Here's the trailer that's just been released:

Space Force will be launching on Netflix on May 29, 2020. Mark it in your calendar!

