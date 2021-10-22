The State’s Largest Vaccination Blitz Is Underway This Weekend

100 high schools across the state have become vaccination hubs this weekend, in the state's largest vaccination blitz to date.

The Super Saturday is encouraging any Queenslander who has not yet had received either shot of the Covid vaccine, to head to one of the vaccination clinics this weekend.

Earlier this month, 18 schools that were used as vaccination hubs proved successful after 4,500 vaccines were administered at them in just one day.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said that the time is now for Queenslanders to get vaccinated.

“Super Saturday is our largest vaccine push to date. If you’ve been saying you’ll just wait a bit before getting the vaccine, it’s time for you to come forward and get vaccinated now.”

This comes after concerns that the Queenslanders are slipping away from reaching the vaccination milestone in time for Christmas.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath is warning Queenslanders that they need to be protected from the virus even if it doesn’t seem like an immediate threat.

“We cannot be complacent. Just because COVID-19 may not have reached your community yet does not mean it won’t. We need more of our regional Queenslanders to get vaccinated now to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities.”

The vaccination clinics are accepting walk-ins on October 23 for anyone over the age of 12-years-old.

For a full list of locations for vaccination clinics on Super Saturday, visit the Queensland Health website.

