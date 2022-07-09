The Sticking Point In Milford's NRL Future

As Knights Ramp Up Contract Talks

Article heading image for The Sticking Point In Milford's NRL Future

getty

Leading NRL journalist David Riccio has told Triple M that "money will determine" whether Anthony Milford stays with the Knights.

Milford is the latest star to find his name in a tug-of-war between multiple clubs, with the Knights keen to keep the playmaker in Newcastle long term. 

But those efforts won't be easy, with Wayne Bennett's Dolphins reportedly keen on bringing Milford back to Queensland.

"The Knights are keen to keep him... they've commenced those negotiations," Riccio told Triple M's Saturday Scrum. 

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!

9 July 2022

Triple M NRL
Anthony Milford
Newcastle Knights
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Anthony Milford
Newcastle Knights
Triple M NRL
Anthony Milford
Newcastle Knights
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs