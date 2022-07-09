The Sticking Point In Milford's NRL Future

Leading NRL journalist David Riccio has told Triple M that "money will determine" whether Anthony Milford stays with the Knights.

Milford is the latest star to find his name in a tug-of-war between multiple clubs, with the Knights keen to keep the playmaker in Newcastle long term.

But those efforts won't be easy, with Wayne Bennett's Dolphins reportedly keen on bringing Milford back to Queensland.

"The Knights are keen to keep him... they've commenced those negotiations," Riccio told Triple M's Saturday Scrum.

