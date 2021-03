Triple M's Paul Kent has revealed the story behind Cameron McInnes' departure from the Dragons.

McInnes will join the Cronulla Sharks on a four-year deal from 2022 and while the decision wasn't popular it was the right one according to Kenty as he explained on Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin.

LISTEN HERE:

