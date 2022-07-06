The Story Of Paul McCartney Meeting John Lennon

Imagine what could have been if John was still around!

Gleeso tells the tale on Triple M Nights of when Paul McCartney met John Lennon at a 1957 village Fête in Liverpool where John's then band The Quarrymen were playing. Paul impressed john by showing him how to tune his guitar, and well... the rest is history!

Have a listen here:

Take a look at Paul & John's duet at Glastonbury! It's UNREAL

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!