The Struts Frontman Luke Spiller Broke The Unspoken Rule Touring With The Rolling Stones

Our favourite new rock band The Struts have joined Triple M's The Hot Breakfast this morning ahead of their Australian headline tour kicking off this week.

The UK rock band have opened for the world's best bands; Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue, The Who and the Rolling Stones where The Struts frontman Luke Spiller revealed he broke the unspoken rule of interacting with Mick Jagger, saying; "I later found hand talking to Mick is really rare. We should have got in trouble".

Catch up on the full interview:



THE STRUTS YOUNG & DANGEROUS AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2019

CORNER HOTEL, MELBOURNE THURSDAY AUGUST 22

CORNER HOTEL, MELBOURNE FRIDAY AUGUST 23

FACTORY THEATRE, SYDNEY SATURDAY AUGUST 24

THE TRIFFID, BRISBANE TUESDAY AUGUST 27





