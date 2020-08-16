The Sunday Rub Break Down What Is Going Wrong At Collingwood

The Sunday Rub ran the microscope over Collingwood after a lacklustre run of form over the past month, including a very poor performance against Melbourne yesterday.

The Demons ran out 66 point winners yesterday leaving the Magpies season in limbo.

Wayne Carey believes Collingwood have lost their identity and are back to playing the way they were in 2017.

"It's almost like they've lost their identity. We now no longer know how they're going to play," Carey said.

The Sunday Rub agreed that the loss of Howe, De Goey and Treloar isn't helping their situation, but that isn't the main reason the Pies have lost form.

The boys identified that the Pies are in desperate need of key forward target to address their lack of connection in the forward half.

The Pies sit in 7th position with a 6-1-5 record with six matches to go.

