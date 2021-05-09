The Sunday Rub Debate Port Wearing Prison Bars Post-Showdown

The Sunday Rub posed various arguments following Port Adelaide's decision to celebrate their Showdown XLIX win by wearing the 'prison bar' jumper in the rooms post-game.

Port wanted to make a statement after weeks of disputing with Collingwood over the colours of their uniform.

"I don't think there's anything wrong with what they've done." said Carey.

Ross Lyon argues that Ken Hinkley's post-match comments on the heritage of the club is "slightly inaccurate".

"You sign your licence agreement to come in, they didn't come in as Port Adelaide football club." Lyon explained.

Ross added that "tribalism and symbolism" is the sole reason for Collingwood's argument, while Browny says we need to look to overseas competitions to see that club colours can co-exist within two organisations.

