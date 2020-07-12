The Sunday Rub Debate The Grading Of Ben Long's Bump

The Sunday Rub butted-heads over how Ben Long's bump on Sean Darcy should be graded.

Sean Darcy was knocked out as a result of the hit and didn't return to the field after half time.

Jay Clark believes that it will be graded as 'severe' and therefore will be sent straight to the tribunal.

Wayne Carey & Nathan Brown believe that although it deserves a suspension, that Long was clearing space around the stoppage and didn't bump with any malice.

Ross Lyon said that although Long ran past the ball, Sean Darcy going to ground didn't help the situation. Duck agreed that Darcy needed to do more to protect himself.

