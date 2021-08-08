The Sunday Rub Deep Dive On Carlton

The Sunday Rub spoke on Carlton's inconsistencies and leadership, following a disappointing loss to the Suns.

After lacklustre efforts against North Melbourne and Gold Coast, Jay Clark believes David Teague "should be the most nervous man in football".

"There needs to be a level of performance and commitment. Carlton fans would be infuriated by the big gap between their best and worst."

"The players don't understand what David Teague is trying to do. They don't defend, they're a conditional footy side." Nathan Brown said.

The boys discussed the passive nature of the Blues coach, saying it's a reflection of the playing group not having an edge to their game.

"If that's the message that's being sold externally, at some point that filters down and through the playing group and we can see that in results," said Dale Thomas.

"I'm not sure they have a really strong leadership group. I don't feel there's a real fear factor there from the players."

