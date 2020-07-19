The Sunday Rub Discuss If Alastair Clarkson Is The Right Man To Rebuild Hawthorn

The Sunday Rub team discussed if Alastair Clarkson is the right man to rebuild Hawthorn.

Jay Clark has reported that there have been very robust discussion behind the scenes about how the club should approach the next few years.

Assistant coach Sam Mitchell has been touted as a coach in waiting and could step in to the role if Clarkson didn't want to go back to the bottom and rebuild.

Ross Lyon believes is he has the drive to do the job he should be given the opportunity to regenerate their list and push for another premiership.

