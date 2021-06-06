The Sunday Rub Discuss Richmond Maintaining Their List

Triple M Footy

Article heading image for The Sunday Rub Discuss Richmond Maintaining Their List

As the Sunday team dissected Richmond's big win over Essendon, they discussed breakout Tiger Shai Bolton's contract talks.

The 22-year-old's value continues to rise after another spectacular showing, the boys suggested that his signature should be the focus for the club's list management.  

"If I was his mentor, I'd say stay and enjoy the ride. I think they've got another flag or two in them." Ross Lyon said. 

Labelling Bolton as one of Richmond's 'match-winners', they boys analysed how exactly the club can maintain these rising gems, giving props to the recruiting team.

"How do they keep all these guys?" Clark asked.

LISTEN HERE:

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here:

6 June 2021

AFL
Triple M Footy
The Sunday Rub
Shai Bolton
Listen Live!
AFL
Triple M Footy
The Sunday Rub
Shai Bolton
AFL
Triple M Footy
The Sunday Rub
Shai Bolton
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs