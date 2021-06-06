The Sunday Rub Discuss Richmond Maintaining Their List

As the Sunday team dissected Richmond's big win over Essendon, they discussed breakout Tiger Shai Bolton's contract talks.

The 22-year-old's value continues to rise after another spectacular showing, the boys suggested that his signature should be the focus for the club's list management.

"If I was his mentor, I'd say stay and enjoy the ride. I think they've got another flag or two in them." Ross Lyon said.

Labelling Bolton as one of Richmond's 'match-winners', they boys analysed how exactly the club can maintain these rising gems, giving props to the recruiting team.

"How do they keep all these guys?" Clark asked.

