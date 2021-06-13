The Sunday Rub Discuss St Kilda's Recruiting

After a disastrous loss last night to the Crows, the Sunday Rub discussed the lack of development and some recruiting decisions at St Kilda that see them floundering in 13th position on the ladder.

Jay Clark highlighted that the Saints haven't drafted a player who has gone on to be an All-Australian since 2004. While their high profile recruits aren't living up to their high price tag.

Wayne Carey said that the recruiting on paper has been fine, but questioned the motivation levels of the individuals for their lacklustre performances. He said they showed last season what their potential is, but they aren't doing enough to replicate that form this year.

