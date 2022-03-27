The Sunday Rub Discuss The Rising Value Of Luke Jackson

After a best on ground display against Gold Coast, the Sunday Rub team spoke about the rising value of Melbourne big man Luke Jackson.

Jay Clark asked the panel if Jackson has gone past superstar Max Gawn as the Demons preferred ruckman.

"Yes he's a good up and comer, talented young player, but let's not say he's gone past Max Gawn," Duck answered in disagreement.

Nathan Brown spoke about Jackson's growth on the back of quality finals performances last year.

"Most ruckman are plodders, this guy has got genuine power," Brown said.

The team discussed Jackson's value, and whether or not the Perth clubs will attempt to lure the highly-talented Western Australian product.

