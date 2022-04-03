The Sunday Rub Fire Up On Leon Cameron Holding Off Contract Talks

"Don't you like finals appearances?"

The Sunday Rub team has weighed in on GWS and Leon Cameron putting off contract talks until year's end.

Following GWS' victory over Gold Coast over the weekend, Cameron confirmed he and the club would hold off contract discussions, which got The Sunday Rub talking.

Jay Clark said the decision was mutual, suggesting there is doubt whether Cameron will continue as coach.

"Will Leon Cameron be coaching GWS next year? I'm not certain," Jay Z said.

This fired up Ross Lyon, Duck and Browny, who all believe the job is Cameron's, but Joey Montagna stuck beside Jay.

"I think they've underachieved," Joey said.

"So you have underachieved then Joey."

