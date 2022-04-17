The Sunday Rub | Is Grundy Still An Elite Ruckman For Collingwood?

After dominant performances from the likes of Max Gawn and Luke Jackson, the Sunday Rub team asked the question whether Collingwood's Brodie Grundy is still an elite ruckman in the competition.

Joey believes that there is still a talented player in there but maybe doesn't fit in Collingwood's new game style.

“He’s got to adjust.

"He might have to adjust and work on his craft and get down the line.

"He’s just not covering much ground.”