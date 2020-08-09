The Sunday Rub Name The Two Best Key Forwards Of The Last 10 Years

The Sunday Rub all nominated their best two key forwards from the last decade.

Ross, Duck & Browny all agreed that Buddy Franklin was a lock, but the second place could go to a range of players.

LISTEN HERE:

The team also agreed that the depth of the list doesn't stack up compared to previous decades.

Ross & Browny thought that West Coast big man Josh Kennedy was the second best, while Duck gave Jack Riewoldt the nod for his versatility.

Tom Hawkins was the other spearhead thrown in the mix.

