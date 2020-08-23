The Sunday Rub Name Their Favourite Indigenous Players Of All-Time
Plenty of good options!
Being Sir Doug Nicholls Round, The Sunday Rub went around the room to name their favourite Indigenous players of all-time.
There were plenty of high quality nominations with the likes of Goodes, Franklin, Matera and Rioli rating a mention. But the boys managed to name a few more off-broadway names from yesteryear.
LISTEN HERE:
Catch the best bits from The Sunday Rub including Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli!