The Sunday Rub Name Their Favourite Indigenous Players Of All-Time

Plenty of good options!

Being Sir Doug Nicholls Round, The Sunday Rub went around the room to name their favourite Indigenous players of all-time. 

There were plenty of high quality nominations with the likes of Goodes, Franklin, Matera and Rioli rating a mention. But the boys managed to name a few more off-broadway names from yesteryear.

23 August 2020

