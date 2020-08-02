The Sunday Rub Nominate Their Recruit Of The Year So Far

The Sunday Rub crew ran through their early nominations for 'Recruit of the Year'. 

After 9 rounds we have a decent sample size to judge the impact of each club's recruits. 

Jay Clark sparked the conversation by nominating former Tiger Dan Butler.

Butler, Jack Martin & Tim Kelly were the most prominent names raised in the discussion. 

Ross Lyon & Wayne Carey believe that Tim Kelly will finish the year as the best recruit on the back of West Coast's strong form. 

2 August 2020

