The Sunday Rub Nominate Their Recruit Of The Year So Far
This afternoon.
The Sunday Rub crew ran through their early nominations for 'Recruit of the Year'.
After 9 rounds we have a decent sample size to judge the impact of each club's recruits.
Jay Clark sparked the conversation by nominating former Tiger Dan Butler.
Butler, Jack Martin & Tim Kelly were the most prominent names raised in the discussion.
Ross Lyon & Wayne Carey believe that Tim Kelly will finish the year as the best recruit on the back of West Coast's strong form.
