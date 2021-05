The Sunday Rub discussed Damien Hardwick's post-game comments about Richmond playing home games at Marvel Stadium.

Hardwick said that he hates going to Marvel and that Richmond fans refuse to go there.

"It's only one extra stop from Flinders Street!" Ross Lyon said.

LISTEN HERE:

Howie thought it was a "silent protest" from the Richmond faithful by not showing up to games at Marvel.

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here!