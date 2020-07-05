The Sunday Rub Reflect On AFL Pre-Season Camps

The Sunday Rub reflected on their experiences with pre-season footy camps after details emerged surrounding the infamous Adelaide camp in 2018.

The team discussed the Adelaide debacle and then relived some of their bizarre experiences with pre-season camps.

Duck revealed the time that North Melbourne were nearly starved while Browny retold a story about a gruelling military camp when they were woken up by a shot gun!

Overall they said that those experiences were beneficial for the groups they were playing with at the time, but Adelaide went about it the right well and took it too far with personal insults.

