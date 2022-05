The boys on the Sunday Rub had some fun replaying a moment from Footy Classified that Ross Lyon would like back.

After incorrectly pronouncing farcical three times, Caroline Wilson had to intervene and hilarity ensued when Joey, Duck and Browny heard the audio.

"I don't say that lightly either, that's farcial!"

"It's farcical, Ross."

LISTEN HERE:

BEST OF TRIPLE M FOOTY: