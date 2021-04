The Triple M Sunday Sin-Bin have discussed the news the Cronulla Sharks are set to axe current head coach John Morris at the end of the season in favour of Roosters assistant coach Craig Fitzgibbon.

Paul Kent revealed the struggle the Sharks and Morris have had in trying to sign player from rival clubs which could've been a big factor into the decision.

