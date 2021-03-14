The Sunday Sin-Bin Discuss Victor Radley's Punishment For Byron Bay Incident

Triple M's Paul Kent has issued a warning to the NRL after the punishment handed down to Victory Radley for an incident in Byron Bay during the off-season.

Kenty told the Sunday Sin-Bin the NRL need to be careful suspending players for incidents where the police have no involvement at all.

On the flip side Gorden Tallis applauded the NRL's stance on Radley and Corey Norman's punishment.

