The Canberra Raiders threw away an 18-point lead against the Cowboys on Saturday night going down 26-24.

The Raiders find themselves outside of the top eight with only 3 wins and 4 losses to start 2021.

So where has it all gone wrong for the Raiders?

Paul Kent, James Hooper and Gorden Tallis reveal the concerning factors for Ricky Stuart's men.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!