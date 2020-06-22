The Sunny Coast is Good to Go!

South East Queenslanders can rejoice in knowing that the iconic Sunshine Coast and Noosa Region are open for business and good to go!

The iconic strip of coast stretching from Caloundra to the Noosa North Shore and all the luscious hinterland in between is flinging its doors open and welcoming back visitors just in time for a weekend getaway.

Sick of being cooped up indoors? Maybe you need to throw yourself into nature -why not explore the natural diversity of the Noosa region! Afterall we have the world’s most incredible beaches and natural wonders to explore right here in our own backyard.





Uncover natural wonders and explore the “Noosa Northshore Biosphere Reserve” a world class reservation. You might see Kangaroos or Koalas in the wild. This place is so precious and worth exploring -and you can always get back to civilisation as you sip the perfect coffee, strolling along Hastings Street or take a drive to Montville with its artisan shops and cosy cabins nestled in lush green forests.

Sample some of fine local produce with a visit to Mooloolaba! Watch the trawlers bringing in fresh Mooloolaba prawns, lobsters and spanner crabs. Then grab some for yourself for a picnic and sit under the trees by the beach.

Some communities have been doing it tough so why not support them and treat yourself at the same time.

The Sunshine Coast and the Noosa Region are good to go! Plan your trip at Queensland.com now.