The Supercars Supercruise Is On This Arvo And The Kids Will Love It

Thousands of motorsport fans are expected to line The Strand to see the country’s best drivers in the Supercruise parade tomorrow afternoon.

All 24 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship drivers will step into classic cars for the Supercruise journey from Fryer Street to Strand Park.

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill said the Supercruise will be a great experience for motorsport lovers.

“The Supercruise is very popular and I love seeing the big crowd lining The Strand – Townsville City Council is proud to host this event,” Cr Hill said.

“Supercruise is a great way for families to see their favourite drivers and get their autographs at Strand Park.

“The Watpac Townsville 400 is one of the biggest events we host, and I’d encourage fans to make the most of this opportunity and rub shoulders with the drivers at Strand Park.”

Cr Hill said The Watpac Townsville 400 is an important weekend for the city.

“We have a proud track record of hosting national events and the Supercars race is one of the biggest attractions on our calendar,” Cr Hill said.

“We are the sporting and events capital of Northern Australia and we are very happy to support this race as the Watpac Townsville 400 boosts the economy and creates jobs for locals.”

Watpac Townsville 400 Event Manager Sam Pearce said last year’s inaugural Supercruise was an overwhelming success.

“It was great to see thousands of Supercars fans lining The Strand to welcome our drivers to the city,” Pearce said.

“The event is free for the whole family and a great way for fans to meet their favourite drivers and wish them luck before practice begins at Reid Park on Friday.

“There will be something for everyone with food vans, ticket giveaways, prize packs and car displays on the night.”

Local Councillor Ann-Maree Greaney said the Supercruise will be an exciting outing for children.

“The Supercruise will give kids a chance to meet their heroes,” Cr Greaney said.

“Children watch these drivers racing on TV – this gives them a chance to talk to the drivers and get their autographs.

“This is a great way for families to enjoy an afternoon at The Strand.”

Fans at Supercruise can go into the draw for 3-day Trackside Double passes, which include paddock and concert access.

The Supercruise begins at Fryer Street at 5:15pm on 4 July – the drivers will be signing autographs at Strand Park until 6:15pm.

FOX SPORTS’ Supercars Trackside will be broadcast LIVE from Strand Park from 5:30pm.