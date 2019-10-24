The Superjesus Go Back To The 90s With Dave Gleeson

It's Oztober here at Triple M, and we're celebrating all things Aussie music with Dave Gleeson from The Screaming Jets and The Angels.

Today, Gleeso & British India's Matty O talk Skyhooks, Regurgitator and are joined by Adelaide rock legends The Superjesus.

The guys chatted about their start during the 90s, the tough reality of modern day album production, and who they looked up to as up and coming musicians.

They may claim that their memory is "hazy", but they do remember it was all a lot of hard work.

Take a listen to the full chat below!

Oztober is a 31 day celebration of Australian music for the month of October that ends with a huge Triple M Garage Session with The Angles, Baby Animals, Diesel & Boom Crash Opera performing live in Melbourne on Thursday October 31.

Triple M Aussie music lovers across Australia can enter to WIN their way to this huge live music event, Oztober Garage Session by simply entering on the Triple M / mix94.5 / Gold FM / 2GO app.

Download our app from iTunes or Google Play

Want more Classic Rock? There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.