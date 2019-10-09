The Superjesus' Sarah McLeod Chats About The Atmosphere Of Seeing Cold Chisel Live

The Superjesus' Sarah McLeod has joined in on celebrating all things Aussie music for Oztober - this time, chatting about the experience that is seeing the legendary Cold Chisel live.

You can only imagine the atmosphere of seeing the band perform smash hits like Khe Sanh, Flame Trees and When The War Is Over.

Having never seen Cold Chisel live until their reunion, Sarah McLeod saw the power that is the band in a live domain.

"It's like a bit of a spiritual thing between the crowd and the band"...

You can hear Sarah McLeod chat Cold Chisel here:

Cold Chisel have a huge announcement coming up today

Two generations of Aussie Rock, Dave Gleeson and Matty O bring you the Oztober Aussie Lunch every day this month, talking to Australia's best musicians and sharing stories from the road.

Oztober is a 31 day celebration of Australian music for the month of October that ends with a huge Triple M Garage Session with The Angles, Baby Animals, Diesel & Boom Crash Opera performing live in Melbourne on Thursday October 31.

