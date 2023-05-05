The Sydney Roosters are returning to the Central Coast

The Sydney Roosters are back on the Central Coast for a massive mid-season clash with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs. The two star-studded clubs will go head-to-head at the fan-favourite Industree Group Stadium, on Sunday 4th June.



A family friendly Sunday afternoon of rugby league action with both clubs' NSW Cup teams kicking off at 11:30, and Round 14 of the NRL Telstra Premiership at 2pm. Tickets available now from Ticketek.

