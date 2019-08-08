"The System Is Broken!" | MG Blasts The NRL Judiciary As You Have Your Say

Mark "MG" Geyer has slammed the NRL judiciary, saying "the system is broken" after Sam Burgess escaped suspension for a high tackle charge.

Speaking on The Rush Hour with MG, the former Panthers legend blasted the "staggering" inconsistencies that led to the Rabbitohs star being handed a fine.

"Deep down, if you asked him honestly, away from all the lights, he'd be saying 'Phew'," MG said.

And MG wasn't the only one who felt that way; the phone lines soon lit up as you had your say.

"The system is so inconsistent. And when you look at the impact on Cronulla with Matty Moylan being out with concussion..." Andrew from Wollongong said.

"How can you have a guy who's been put out of the game and the guy who put him out, being left to play?"

