Triple M's Ryan Girdler reckons the current player movement system is broken following the heated debate between Paul Kent & Greg Alexander over the Josh Mansour, Matt Burton situation at the Panthers.

It led to a debate between Girdler, Brent Read and Sharks star Aaron Woods over the current systems in place and whether the NRL need to introduce a proper transfer system.

LISTEN BELOW:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!