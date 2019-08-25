The TARGA Great Barrier Reef Race is almost here.

Thanks to the success of the 1st Targa Great Barrier Reef Race in 2018, it's back bigger and better and heading into the Tablelands for something different.

It'll be held from the 30th of August to the 1st of September with more than 200 competitive kilometres keeping drivers on their toes through the gruelling event.

The course will showcase the best of the tropics heading through a number of locations including Kuranda, Lake Morris and Copperlode, Mareeba, Malanda, Yungaburra and down to Millaa Millaa plus many more.

A number of competitions and categories will bring the race to life this year including:

- Targa Tour

- TSD Trophy

- GT Sports Trophy

- Thoroughbred Trophy

- Rookie Rallye

- Vintage & Classic

- Classic GT

- Early Modern

- GT4- GT2